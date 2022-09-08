Amendment No. 2, The Right to Bear Arms, ratified Dec. 15, 1791. A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a new state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
The primary justification for Amendment No. 2 was to prevent the U.S. from needing a standing Army. We now have a standing Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. The single most important goal of Founding Fathers was protection from a tyrannical federal government. If a tyrannical federal government controlled the military for use against the states and her citizens the weapons citizens now possess would be worthless.
Wayne LaPierre, C.E.O. of the N.R.A. for decades has told the American people “The government is coming to take your guns.” We are waiting. His solution for gun deaths: The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. The way to stop a bad guy with a gun is do not let him have a gun. LaPierre the con artist has received millions from members for the N.R.A. and his lavish lifestyle.
Military assault weapons are designed and manufactured for the military for the sole purpose of killing the enemy. Innocent civilians, men, women and children are not the enemy. For target practice, hunting, and home protection, rifles, shotguns and handguns are adequate.
In a commentary by Brown University Dean of Public Health Emergency Dr. Megan Ranney, she wrote: “the damage from an AR-15 bullet is almost indescribable. It creates gaping holes, it liquefies organs, it is rarely survivable.”
When we have multiple gun deaths congress has the same response, it is a mental health issue and/or citizens have a constitutional right to bear arms. If it is a mental health issue, extend background checks, give law enforcement time to do their work. Gun sales should be limited to licensed retail gun shops including sale of parts for making guns.
It is a constitutional fight to bear arms. Do citizens have a right to life? Time for congress to have moral courage and a sense of decency to protect our children.
William Albertson,
Milton