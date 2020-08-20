Many readers’ views on limited funding of the U.S. Postal Service, hindering its ability to process mail-in ballots, is short-sided in its contention that people should “Freaking get out of the house and go vote!” as if shear laziness is the problem.
I agree that if you can make it to Walmart, you can make it to the polls. But what about those who can’t due to physical limitations, age, lack of transportation, remote polling sites, or job constraints? And what about those overseas in the military and American civilians living outside the U.S. for other reasons? What percentage of us remain after those categories are eliminated? Would you rather our tax dollars be spent bringing military personnel home to the ballot box? 330,000 veterans, many disabled, get medication through mail order.
The predicted log-jam resulting from cutbacks may delay ballot delivery beyond the tallying deadline, and result in delays in critical medications — far greater consequences than late annual Christmas card processing.
Democracy is government by the whole population through elections. Every effort must be made to ensure no one is denied the right to participate. Leaving this most crucial decision to only those willing to get off the couch and go to the polls sure does get rid of the very people Mr. Trump is trying to eliminate and possibly win him another four years. Even if you want him to win, don’t you want him to do it fairly?
April Fairweather,
Lewisburg