During the Great Depression, Robert Rich (R-Woolrich) represented North Central Pennsylvania in Congress. Whenever a New Deal spending bill came up on the House floor, Congressman Rich asked one question. Others soon joined in a larger, louder chorus: “Where are we going to get the money?”
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) answers the Rich question: from revenue sources such as a new minimum tax of 15% on corporate profits and enforcement of the tax code for the rich. These sources should easily cover the $363 billion portion of the IRA dedicated to energy security/climate change. But many individuals and families, homeowners and renters, may be asking Congressman Rich’s question, as they pay the rising bills for heating their home or business this cold season.
The IRA is designed to deal with this costly trend because there is a world of far less expensive energy lying ahead if the world devotes enough money to get there. It’s a difficult goal to envision. But if you look openly into the price the world is paying for the health costs alone provoked by our fossil fuel-based economy, it gets easier.
The money in the IRA will be doled out over 10 years to every state that accepts its share. That is not nearly enough money per state per year. Is there a way that states could build on this leg up for needed jobs, needed money for government budgets, needed savings for household budgets, etc.?
Depending on your income, either tax rebates or direct payments are available to assist in buying and installing qualified weatherization products and heat pumps to improve energy efficiency, with weatherization being job one.
Why heat pumps? They are 3-5 times more energy efficient than most heating systems in use today. They are superior in cost efficiency while running in certain temperature ranges.
Heat pumps can efficiently heat or cool your home very efficiently at least to 32 degrees outside. They can vary from less efficient to far less in extreme weather. Unlike earlier models, today’s heat pumps will function in very low temperatures, whether tied into a duct system, or ductless (mini-splits), at a higher cost, however, in extreme heat or cold. In cold temperatures, they can be tied in with a gas-fired heater instead of running inefficiently.
How does a heat pump work? By transferring heat instead of generating it. It may be hard to understand, but there is heat in cold air. A heat pump transfers heat from cold outside air to your warmer home. Or transfers heat from your cooler home to the warmth outside.
If this sounds like questionable technology, look no further than your refrigerator or air conditioner as an example of using electricity and a refrigerant gas to transfer heat from a cool space to a warmer space. It’s been around for a while, and as technology seems to do, it’s getting more innovative and better.
The IRA is not a perfect plan for jump-starting a smooth energy transition. But it’s a good start. As funds become available in 2023, Americans will need to see proof that its job-creating promises are real, while supply and demand of inputs, equipment, etc. keep it economically sensible.
The good news for heat pumps: households earning less than 80% of their Area Medium Income (AMI), can receive 100% of heat pump costs, up to $8,000. Moderate-income households (those from 80% to 150% of AMI), can receive up to 50% of costs. Those below 80% AMI will be able to receive direct payment at the point of sale.
But first, the program must be set up, then the states can apply for federal grants to issue the payments. It may take a while but if you can afford it, forge on, be a pioneer.
It’s likely most of you know of the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). If not, find your way to www.dhs.pa.gov or your County Assistance Office. LIHEAP can provide $300-$1,000 for households with a qualifying low income to help with the cost of heating. LIHEAP provides even more to address a crisis: a shutoff threat, broken heating equipment, or a less-than-15-day supply of fuel.
Ralph Kisberg is an Energy Policy Consultant for the Williamsport-based Responsible Decarbonization Alliance (www.rdapa.org).