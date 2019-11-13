At the risk of appearing a little paranoid, I can’t help but think that Lewis Dewart’s letter (Nov. 6) was meant, at least in part, for me, having had two “My Turn” letters recently published. Rather than infer that I write hate-based letters, I invite Mr. Dewart to compose a real “My Turn” of his own with a line-by-line refutation of every assertion which I made in my letters of Oct. 22 and Nov. 2.
How much better would his message be served if he could prove my contentions false with facts (“alternative facts” do not count) rather than presume to tell me (and you) what my feelings are.
My opinions are not driven by “hate” for anybody; they are derived from facts.
I invite Mr. Dewart to utilize The Daily Item online search engine to find and review letters which I wrote prior to the election (Sept. 15, “Trump plays victim card, too”; Sept. 27, “What is going on here?”; Nov. 3, “Trump a grave danger”; and Nov. 8, “How could 7ou?” all in 2016) and then still maintain that I write my letters because Clinton lost the election and, I therefore, hate Trump.
I write fact-based letters because I am concerned for my country and my grandchildren, not to spread a message of hate. I believe an allegiance to my country, to its constitution and to the rule of law is far more important than party affiliation or loyalty to any one person. It is, after all, the only country we have been blessed with.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg