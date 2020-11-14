I don’t know how many drug manufacturers there are in the United States except that there has to be more than one. If our goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible in as little time as possible, why don’t they all get together and all of them manufacture the same vaccine?
I realize that Pfizer and the others might lose some money but they will have provided the world with a fine example of how the American people can combine their knowledge and work for the good of mankind.
World War II is a good example of how Americans can get together to reach the same goal.
John G. Grove,
Shamokin Dam