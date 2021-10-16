Nationally, Democrats and Republicans have been divided for several years. Locally, however, individuals with different political beliefs have been meeting informally in the Saturday Group. It was established by Mike Glazer, a Lewisburg-area resident. “My aim,” says Mike, “is to have each side understand the other in a cordial if not downright friendly setting.”
Every few weeks, the Saturday Group meets for breakfast at a local restaurant. Over coffee and eggs they discuss taxes, education, foreign affairs, and everything in between. At times the conversation gets heated but Mike, with his common sense and even temperament, always manages to lower the tone.
Bringing people together has long been one of Mike’s qualities. During his professional career, he served eight years as senior district representative for Congressman John Peterson, then another 12 years in the same capacity for Congressman Glenn Thompson. He understands how government works and, sometimes, how it does not.
According to Mike, “The two Congressmen understood that addressing issues and helping constituents required individuals from both parties, Democrats and Republicans. That was a valuable lesson.”
The Saturday Group includes Democrats, Republicans, and some with no party affiliation.
The conversation is robust and thought provoking. “We don’t always come to complete agreement,” Mike says, “But by breaking bread and not heads, I think we’re on the right track.”
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury