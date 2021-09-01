To Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger CEO:
A week ago, I personally spoke with several of your testing centers, finally the main lab and then the PA Department of Health themselves. Geisinger laboratory does not sequence the PCR tests for the delta variant. Additionally, the DOH could not provide me information on delta numbers for our state because “we have not done sequencing here.” They furthermore could provide me no information on how those numbers are collected or any hospitals they are getting them from. Your statement that the increases are due to the variant is currently an assumption as you have no conclusive evidence to state otherwise.
Vaccinated persons harbor the same levels of the virus as unvaccinated persons and spread it just as easily. That is the current science.
You state it is with Geisinger’s values and list safety as the first one that you make this decision but there is failed leadership and unsafe staffing levels and to ensure more dollar signs flowing into the facility because in the interest of integrity, let’s be perfectly honest, health care is a business and the bloated carcass of Geisinger corporation exemplifies this at every facet and you yourself proved it. All employees who meet the vaccination requirement will be awarded a one time $500 payment.
You fully anticipate a reduction in an already unsafely staffed environment and your plan to mitigate that comes with cheap rhetoric. It reeks of bribery and coercion both of which violate the Hippocratic oath you once took. I’m sure you’re familiar but allow me for those following along; “long as I maintain this Oath faithfully and without corruption, may it be granted to me to partake of life fully and the practice of my art, gaining the respect of all men for all time. However, should I transgress this Oath and violate it, may the opposite be my fate.”
Brittany Gresh,
R.N. CCRN,
Catawissa