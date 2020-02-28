‘Justice” is often depicted by Lady Justice, the blindfolded woman holding a balanced scale and a sword. It is meant to display a level of unquestionable fairness that everyone who faces justice will be treated equally.
There are times when we wonder if that is true, if the scales of justice truly are balanced.
This week, former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmy Jason Cortelyou was sentenced to 3 to 23 months in county prison for stealing more than $31,000 in house arrest funds from the probation department over a three-year period.
Cortelyou has already paid back more than $56,000 in restitution, fees and costs, court documents say. He will be eligible for work release during his sentence, which will be followed by two years probation.
We don’t pretend to understand the intricacies of the legal system. Yet it is difficult to imagine the average person getting just a 3-month sentence for stealing $31,000 of any kind, let alone $31,000 in taxpayer dollars.
Many of those who commented online after the news broke wondered the same thing.
Remember, this didn’t happen by accident. It was clearly intentional. According to court documents, Cortelyou admitted he changed long-standing policies the day he started in the position, court documents note.
They also say he changed procedures for handling house arrest accounts that previously involved dual control that offered a method of checks and balances. He changed it to one solely controlled by him on the first day of employment.
“Cortelyou changed the way Northumberland County counted and deposited house arrest funds in the attempt to pad his personal funds,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said after the sentencing. “Public corruption like this has no place in Pennsylvania, and we work hard every day to stop it.”
We appreciate Shapiro’s sentiment. But something seems off.
There are many moving parts that go into all sentences, including restitution and fines.
But the sentences need to be punitive enough to stop the next person from stealing the public’s money and, inevitably, trust.
We question if this one does.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.