Twice now the Dow Jones has dropped enough to trigger a temporary stop to trading. The computer-driven stops are to give investors a chance to get a grip on their panic and our own. Some of my friends unhappy with President Donald J. Trump’s questionable ethics have cited the stock market’s rise as reason to ignore Trump’s foibles.
The question that arises this morning is that if Trump gets credit for the market’s rise, are supporters willing to award blame for the crash to the president?
To be honest, Trump’s proposed cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and his reduction in support for the World Health Organization did not help but the existence of the coronavirus is not Trump’s doing. Neither is the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia Trump’s doing, although one wonders how our good buds the Saudis failed to inform their best bud, the president, of their intentions.
In summary, presidents don’t control the stock market. The crash is not “fake news.” The Democrats did not cause it. The Deep State did not engineer this. In other words, the “usual suspects” are as missing in fact as they were in fiction.
There are lots of moving parts in a world economy. So, with Trump’s magical touch over the economy now exposed as the Wizard of Oz sham that it is, tell me again why this president is somehow competent for his office.
Joseph Fischer,
Northumberland