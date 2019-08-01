The combative tone of political discourse sweeping the country has silenced the majority of us. It is no longer possible to be constructively critical of almost anything or anybody without being branded as a pariah. The most recent example of how out of control we have become is the dialogue around Baltimore. The truth is that there are sections of the city that are derelict to the point of being uninhabitable. The truth is that there are areas of high unemployment, high crime rate, and a primarily non-white population. The truth is that these areas have been under the government control of Democrats for years. Nothing will change given the current environment.
It is not racist to identify and define the situation facing these neighborhoods. It could be argued that it is racist to do nothing and let these neighborhoods continue to deteriorate. It is imperative that those in government, as well as those in the private sector, face these challenges head-on. It means one should be able to identify problems without being labeled a racist by those who desperately need the help. Calling each other names and playing on emotions can only ensure that nothing will change for the better and good people on both sides of the challenge will remain silently on the sidelines.
Henry Truslow,
Sunbury