Just a little more than four years after the former Wood-Mode Inc. cabinet manufacturing plant in Snyder County closed, suddenly putting nearly 1,000 employees out of work, the new Wood-Mode LLC, under the ownership of Bill French, has literally found a new bright spot in the sun.
The company, the second-largest employer in Snyder County with a staff of 587 people, has installed a solar array over 16 acres that will soon help the company reduce electrical costs.
Company officials offered tours last week of the ground-mounted, 2.4-megawatt solar field. A separate larger rooftop solar array will be installed on the plant this month, with plans to have it operable by February. Combined with the solar field, the company will generate enough pure, clean energy to reduce the firm’s annual $1.8 million electricity costs between 70 and 80 percent.
“It sends all the right signals that Wood-Mode is environmentally sustainable,” said Scott Collins, a company representative from Washington, D.C.
Wood-Mode General Manager Rod Hunter said the solar power arrays will provide enough energy to power up the rough mill operations at the manufacturing plant, located in the village of Kreamer, along Route 522, about six miles west of Selinsgrove.
Wood-Mode joins Susquehanna and Bucknell universities, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Lewisburg, and numerous other small businesses, churches and homeowners who have installed solar power systems in recent years.
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) now ranks Pennsylvania as 24th in the nation for total installed solar capacity — enough electrical generation capacity to power 139,182 homes.
The SEIA notes that solar system costs have dropped 54 percent over the past decade, creating 4,288 solar-related jobs within a market rated at $3.1 billion here in Pennsylvania. Solar energy growth is expected to more than double across the state over the next five years, according to the SEIA.
Back at Wood-Mode, plans are well underway to maintain the land where the solar array is positioned. Sheep will be added to the field next week to help keep the grass under control.
“It requires 50 sheep, but we’re starting with 25,” Hunter said, adding “We’ve come a long way.”
They certainly have. Happy fourth anniversary and congratulations to everyone at Wood-Mode LLC!
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.