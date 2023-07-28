Not enough discussion has focused on teacher shortages, the tide of teacher candidates opting for other careers. Like medicine and social work, teaching is more calling than a job. Teaching often runs in families, with professional satisfaction as profound as that teacher’s passion.
But in polarized times, many teachers are hesitating. Young teachers and old are withdrawing from the profession. Teachers face pressures from below and above, complicating their passion for helping, no matter their level of commitment.
When school started in fall 2022, education reporters Turner and Cohen stated, 45% of all school districts had a teacher shortage in at least one school. Many people know about the ACE study: “ACE” stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences, like poverty, neglect or violence, substance abuse, incarceration, suicide or mental illness, to name a few. These indicators precipitate students to act out. Teachers are expected to move past these stressors so learning can take place. This means that the poorest districts need highly experienced teachers to provide learning support. Add active shooter drills and other threats that complicate the trauma kids bring to class. I learned earfuls from my TAs, education students when they entered the profession. No one goes into teaching to bear arms; no teacher wants to pack heat during reading circle.
Teachers know parents are the first educators. But teachers have been drawn into culture wars. A parent can disrupt any curriculum they disagree with — over religion, history, or point of view. Protests force a teacher to create an entire alternative curriculum for one protesting parent, essentially discarding the certified curriculum approved by the local board and the state DOE, supported by the teacher’s formal study. That teacher must create new content, assignments, and assessments while meeting with principals, department heads, objecting parent and student. Remember that a teacher has many other students in class, with five periods of classes of 25-30 students each period. Dealing with objections, the teacher has less time to design, teach, or give student feedback. No wonder many starting teachers leave under stress, now that curriculum has become a game of culture-war keep-away.
Pressures from above created culture wars: objections to diversity, any mention of sexuality in the higher grades, where kids are struggling with adolescent feelings and hormones. Some parents object to depictions of family conflict or loss portrayed in young adult fiction or non-fiction. In some districts, libraries have been replaced altogether with multimedia games and crafts to avoid any objections.
School administrators are squeezed, leading to micromanagement of faculty and staff and catering to the divided community, citizens hostile to increasing expenses or a board’s decisions as part of the culture war. To salve the relationship between school and parents, administrators may undo disciplinary action by a teacher, overruling the teacher, undermining their authority. Regularly, teachers are observed and evaluated as many as eight times during the 180-day school year with rare opportunities to respond to evaluations, and time lost to supporting students.
Average teacher incomes skew and vary widely across states and by district. Those averages “[hide] enormous variation in school funding and teacher pay from state to state” according to Turner and Cohen. A former education major, a TA in my classes, started at $38,000, while paying back student loans and footing the bill for required continuing education credits. She spent $1,000 to get her classroom ready and $300 on supplies for her classes that year. The report sums up: “Most school districts still require at least four years of college to be a teacher … Federal data show inflation-adjusted teacher pay has stagnated since 1990, the inflation-adjusted cost of college has nearly doubled, from about $15,000 a year in 1990 to $29,000 in 2020.”
The worst cut of all is unkindness — disrespect for the profession, for the people who loved teaching. Researchers Kraft and Lyon of Brown University found that interest in teaching has fallen to its lowest level among high school seniors and college freshmen, and that “teachers’ job satisfaction is also at the lowest level in five decades,” adding that “these findings should be cause for serious national concern.” As more teachers leave the profession, if we are not concerned now, we should know better.
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.