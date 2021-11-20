In The Daily Item issue (Nov. 18), it stated that 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 infections reported in Pennsylvania this date.
Along with that, there has been, presently, 1,660,0876 cases statewide and 32,632 deaths, including 29,735 cases in the valley since March 2020 with 706 deaths; 767,432 people have been killed by this virus in the country.
It was also reported that Line Mountain school board voted 6 to 1 supporting voluntary mask wearing by students.
If we don’t get vaccinated, don’t wear masks and don’t social distance, how many more of us must die before we wise up?
We also read that Rep. Fred Keller, a Republican, introduced a bill to halt business vaccine mandates. He and Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican, also voted not to censure Representative Gosar (R-Ariz) and remove him from his committee assignments. (Gosar was censured because he posted a video of him killing a Democratic Representative with a sword).
Then further on we find out that state officials, lawmakers and judges are to get the largest pay raise in three decades because their raises are tied to consumer price index, which is being driven up by inflation.
How many of you working people are getting pay raises because of inflation? Why are pandemic cases and deaths continuing to rise? Will the pandemic just go away, as our previous president told us that it would?
Am I the only person who thinks there is something wrong going on in our state that appears to be happening because of our Republican-controlled state government?
Some of us keep voting for these people to keep them in office. They tell us they ae doing it for our benefit. Yet, it’s their pay that increases when we are hurting, dying from the pandemic infections, losing our jobs and barely getting by each day.
It would appear that their interest is in their own position and power to control what is best for them.
This book was recommended before and I do so again. It gets five star reviews: “Throw Them All Out” by Peter Schweitzer. The time is now.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg