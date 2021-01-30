It is time for the officeholders from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the federal, state and municipal level to move on with regard to the following:
The acquisition, distribution and efficient use of the COVID-19 vaccine seems to be very much in disarray. It is broken and needs to be fixed quickly. While I am sure there are many within Pa. diligently working to meet the challenges, we can use more help from officeholders at every level to expedite the process.
It is time to set aside the finger-pointing and negative accusations. Banding together to form a cross-functional team dedicated to getting the COVID-19 vaccine to as many citizens of the commonwealth as fast as possible is the to-do task. The team should not only include the governor’s office but our U.S. Senators and surely our state Senators, Representatives, county and local officials and public health offices.
Step up, set stretch goals. The citizens of Pennsylvania will greatly appreciate your effort!
William Simpson,
Lewisburg