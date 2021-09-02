I am writing in response to Senator Corman's letter published on Aug. 25.
Senator Corman states that "For nearly a year our commonwealth has been tied in knots by doubts surrounding recent elections." It seems to me that Republicans and Trump supporters may be tied in knots to find ways to support Trump's "Big Lie." I have not been, nor have a majority of Pennsylvania voters been tied in knots over the election results after the courts dismissing numerous lawsuits because attorneys could not present any evidence of widespread fraudulent voting and after numerous audits, no widespread fraud has been found. Another audit by the PA Senate will not prove any widespread fraud and just waste money and time.
Maybe the true objective of this audit is to give those who believe Trump won the election (with no supporting evidence) something to believe in. If you "Google" fraudulent voting convictions in Pennsylvania, The Heritage Foundation lists two convictions in 2021 (only one related to the 2020 election), 0 in 2020, one in 2019, four in 2018, and one in 2017. Or maybe it is to have an excuse to develop some legislation like Texas has that if there is a suspicion of a fraudulent election (does not have to be proved in court) the choice of electors is given to the legislators where they can override the popular vote of the state.
After the 2020 election, some Pennsylvania Republican representatives proposed the electors be selected by the state legislators so my concern is that we may see a bill in the future to give more control of electors to the legislative body that could override the popular vote seems appropriate based on the past actions and positions.
Joseph E. Koletar Jr.,
Selinsgrove