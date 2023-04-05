I’m writing to tell people the truth about all the shots we are taking. They’re causing all kinds of sickness, blood clots and deaths. One doctor said kids at the age of 4-16 should not be given these shots — they’re killing our main systems. How can the Biden powers in our government make us take these shots? A lot of politicians did not take these. It was only a show.
Our rights and freedom are being taken away. Biden is destroying our country by giving our oil and gas rights to other communist countries, putting the next generation into bankruptcy and soon giving our religious rights away. Soon our banks and guns are away, the liberals and socialists want to destroy America. Biden is leaving open borders, leaving other country’s criminals, rapists, drug dealers roaming our country. They are doing this to get millions of votes during the election.
We have enough of our own poverty without creating more problems. I see where God will soon be coming and those who do not believe and don’t want to believe, you’ll either do God’s will or the Devil’s. That day will be horrible seeing these people going to Hell.
There are no second chances people. Start believing and taking your kids to church, and asking God for forgiveness. God does forgive but you have to believe.
People these aren’t thoughts, but the truth coming. And remember, God does not lie. He’s holy and there is no sin in Him.
Atwood Ross,
Sunbury