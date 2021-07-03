I’m a history nerd, always have been and likely never won’t be. I am filled with useless history facts, at least my wife and teenage daughter tell me they are useless.
The Fourth of July is right in my wheelhouse. Each year I try to carve out time to watch “1776” when it comes on TMC. If I can’t be there when it’s on, I’ll record it to watch later with hopes I get back to it before the women in my house override it with another Hallmark movie or European soccer match.
My son and I — he’s a growing history nerd — have probably watched “Hamilton” a dozen times. That’s a cool way to learn history. He digs Gettysburg and World War II, wishes he could have met Major Dick Winters of Easy Company (don’t we all, pal).
Right now, I am churning through Ron Chernow’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Washington: A Life,” after navigating through his similar biographies on U.S. Grant and Alexander Hamilton. The colonial period and the Revolution are my favorite.
A few summers ago, before everything got shut down, we spent a long weekend near Philadelphia. My mom is from down that way and I still have some family there. In between soccer games — like many parents of kids of a certain age, our hobby is driving to various parts of the state for soccer — my son and I took a quick trip to Valley Forge.
Because I had visited the region so often as a kid, I’ve been to Valley Forge a dozen or so times. But it was cool to see it through the eyes of a kid again, who was floored when the Park Ranger at the Potts House — Washington’s headquarters during the winter encampment — said that the original railing was still there. Our son was stunned to be running his hand up the same railing George Washington did; he still talks about it.
When spending time in places like that — locales that represent a real step back in time — a level of appreciation for what has preceded us grows.
My mind’s eye often shifts to life in the colonies and what it was really like to be part of that period. “How lucky we are to be alive right now,” Hamilton and his wife, Eliza, boast. I think about that a lot, what those who laid the incredible foundation for this nation put on the line.
It can be easy to forget what those men put on the line 245 years ago to get us where we are today. Washington was sacrificing everything to oversee a rag-tag, misfit army against the world’s most prolific fighting force. He didn’t have to do that, none of them — not Hancock, Jefferson, Adams — had to, but they did.
They gave America a starting point, a birthday — July 4, 1776 — that many other nations don’t have, a moment in time when our fathers said from this point forward, we are united. That moment when we went from the United States are to the United States is.
There is the old line we all know — or should know. Ben Franklin quipped during the signing of the declaration that “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.”
Today it feels like we grow more apart and more divides us than unites us. That’s sad. It’s sad that civil discourse is impossible, sides are drawn so far apart all we hear are echoes of the past reminding us of what we are and should be.
