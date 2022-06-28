If you or a young person in your life is looking to advance their leadership and outdoor survival skills, Scouts BSA is the program for them. Open to all youth ages 11-18, scouting provides a safe space for participants to grow as individuals and provide service to others. I have been a member of Scouts BSA Troop 521 of Mifflinburg for nearly a year. During this short time, I have already done a lot of camping, outdoor cooking, hiking, archery, and other great activities that have helped me develop meaningful connections with my peers and my community.
Communication, leadership, problem solving, and decision making are all key elements of the Scouts BSA program. We scouts learn these skills both directly and in the context of outdoor adventures, so there is something for everyone to enjoy. Scouts can also earn more than 135 merit badges, allowing us to explore subjects we may not get taught in school or ever be exposed to otherwise.
For example, I had the opportunity to visit the Penn Valley Airport and earn the Aviation Merit Badge in a day full of hands-on activities taught by experts.
If you or someone you know may be interested in becoming a scout, you can visit BeAScout.org to learn more and find a troop close to you. This could be the start of your next great adventure!
Erin DeSantis,
Lewisburg