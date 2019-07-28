Liberal democracy, a system of fair representation, separation of powers, rule of law, and equal protections and rights, is the lifeblood of this nation. The United States of America has progressed since its inception because patriots believed in this country deeply enough to challenge conventional wisdom, unfair laws and practices, and even the limitations of our Constitution and democratic system. Throughout our history, this work has been done to achieve “a more perfect union.”
“In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.” — Mark Twain
When our Constitution was written, only a select few were granted a full range of rights. Our democratic framework was devised by wealthy elites with no interest in relinquishing power to commoners. Only white male landowners were privileged to vote. The Constitution, which promised equal protection under the law, also legalized slavery and disenfranchised people of color, women, and the poor.
Without abolitionist protests, slavery would still be legal. Without suffragists, women would still be deprived of the right to vote.
Throughout our history, patriots have risen up to fight for a better nation. Generations of Americans have sacrificed life and limb so that those who followed would enjoy freedoms that, at one time, seemed unobtainable.
“If there is anything that links the human to the divine, it is the courage to stand by a principle when everybody else rejects it.” — Abraham Lincoln
Those who embrace the “support your country or leave” mantra not only lack understanding of our nation’s history, they are condemning basic democratic principles. They are forgetting the freedoms embedded at our nation’s core.
“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” — Harry Truman
Trump, like any candidate or politician has the right to question the course and direction of our country. All Americans have the freedom to criticize our nation’s leaders. After all, candidate Trump, along with most conservatives, had no qualms about criticizing previous democratic administrations.
However, now that he’s in power, Trump is claiming that voicing opposition to the president is unpatriotic. His supporters call challenging the direction of our country un-American.
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” — Theodore Roosevelt
During the Obama administration, Trump launched a bombardment of personal attacks on the president, even questioning the validity of our first black president’s birth certificate and citizenship status.
Now, Trump is directing his ire at four Democratic Congresswomen, who’ve spoken out passionately against his policies. But instead of challenging them on the issues or trying to find common ground, the president of the United States is invoking fear and hate by suggesting that these women, all from minority populations, don’t belong here
“Send her back” now replaces “Lock her up” at Trump’s campaign rallies. Send them where? They are all American citizens, three of them born in this country. They have run for office to serve the public, and have taken an oath to work on behalf of the people and to defend the Constitution. We’re living in very dangerous times when the leader of our nation singles out critics by name and threatens persecution.
We can disagree about policy and even what’s best for our nation. But when we question another person’s patriotism or love of country because they disagree with the status quo or the direction we’re taking, we are attacking the core values on which our nation was founded. When we impose ideas and policies without debate, without opportunity for dissent, we are rejecting the very essence of our democracy.
Chip Facka is a member of Susquehanna Valley Progress and is a dedicated activist for human rights and civil liberties.