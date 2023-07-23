I went to bed asking the spirits from the Great Beyond for an idea for my next column and I got what I wished for but there were some slight problems. My dream that night featured a man getting upset with me in a local bar. He’s very mad and he charges me with fists swinging. I fall backward and rolled out of his way but my head hits the floor and then a standing soldier made of stone which functions as a light.
I wake up with a really bad headache and realize I’m on the floor of my bedroom and the man is gone. I look around quickly to make sure he’s gone because I’m still a bit shaken and I have one hell of a headache. Yep, he’s gone and it was a nasty dream. I’m on my hands and knees and thinking I’m OK so I stand up slowly to make sure I can walk because I’m dizzy.
Even though I decided it was a dream and the man was gone, I begin to question my conclusion. Wait, I was in a bar, now I’m in my bedroom, so I must have fallen out of bed and my stone soldier stopped me from sliding into the wall. Ok, I think I’m awake and steady at last.
I open the front door and go out on the porch to get the paper and I’m met with a mass of cobwebs because our porch spider decided to ‘web’ our storm door shut. The irony! I’m supposedly wide awake so why are the cobwebs covering my head! OK, I think I’m really awake now. I reach down to get the newspaper and go inside to make a pot of badly needed coffee.
My wife wakes up and I tell her what happened. She notices blood on my head and I tell her it was compliments of our stone soldier. She wipes off the blood and puts a band-aid over my “bar fight wound.”
This Old Codger was happy to get his request answered but didn’t plan on fighting and getting cracked on the head by a stationary stone soldier.
Maybe a real bar would have been safer? Or maybe the stone soldier wanted to sleep in bed instead of standing all night on the floor. Or maybe I’m still not awake and need to sleep on the floor from now on and stay away from all bar fights? And Mrs. Codger just yelled “Absolutely no more bar fights!”
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.