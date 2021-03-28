I recently published a letter titled “Impeachment Farse” (Feb. 24) and shortly thereafter a response (March 8) was made regarding this letter. It is understood that whenever an individual writes an opinion, they expose themselves to ridicule, slander and sometimes harassment. The response to my letter is one that I would put in the category of the woke and cancel culture
I am neither Republican nor Democrat. The Democrats are too far left and seem intent to destroy this country. The Republicans cannot decide what path they want to follow. The Democrats want total control and power, and they will stop at nothing to achieve their objective. The Republicans cannot muster the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the Democrats’ platform. So, where are we the people left in this scenario? It is left in the hands of individuals like me to stand up for what is right.
People who honestly believe in God, understand that truth is paramount. The movie, “A Few Good Men,” had a line by Jack Nicholson, “You can’t handle the truth” made it pretty clear. If you are doing something wrong, unethical, and downright dishonest, your best tactic is to place blame on someone or something else. The left has perfected the ability to misdirect. The Democrats refuse to accept the truth because they cannot handle the truth.
I do want to thank you for republishing my truths. Your responses did not prove anything except that you recite leftist rhetoric. Open your eyes to the double standards and to the deep state. Donald Trump was attacked because he was not part of the political arena. From day one of his announcement, Nancy Pelosi and the mob went after him fabricating one lie after another. Instead of them trying to run the country to make things stronger for America and better for Americans they wasted around $40 million dollars of taxpayer’s money on their hatred agenda and were unable to prove anything.
This is the greatest country God ever gave man and we need to do everything we can to protect it.
I will continue to spread the truth in whatever manner I can. What is happening in our country is wrong. The Democrats are totally at fault. I will always do my best to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me God.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg