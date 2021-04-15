As I get older I laugh at myself when the first thing I check in The Daily Item are the obituaries. My laughter stops when I read a name of a person I’ve known.
I moved to Union County in 1991 from New York City and was a stranger in a strange land. I managed to stumble into a newspaper reporter job and was assigned to cover the Union County Courthouse. I was lucky because that assignment allowed me to get to know the folks who made Union County run. Jeannie Derr, Diana Weikel and Esther Herman all were serving row officers at the time.
A couple of times each week I’d visit their second-floor offices to check the pulse of the county. Each one of them taught me the ins and outs of the county’s operations as well as teaching this city kid a little bit about life in this great valley.
Jeannie was county treasurer, Diana was her assistant and later her successor, and Esther was chief tax assessor. These wonderful people passed away over the last couple of months. Though I hadn’t seen them in a long time, their passings saddened me greatly.
Before it was a thing, women ran the government. Ruth Zimmerman was a commissioner, Diana Robinson was county clerk, Lorraine M. Lenhart served as recorder of deeds and court clerk while Noel Curtis was the commissioners’ gatekeeper.
And a few blocks away, while not a county position, Nada Gray was Lewisburg’s long-time borough manager. I quickly realized that “the gals ran the place” and wrote a news story highlighting this. I miss those days. I miss the women. I miss my friends.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg