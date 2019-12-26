Once again Al Capone is indicted for tax evasion. Since the founders never imagined it was possible, President Trump cannot be impeached for single-handedly crippling global efforts to keep climate conditions from spinning out of control.
Our children and grandchildren, if between superstorms, tropical disease epidemics and wars over freshwater they have the leisure to look back on 2019, will wonder what we could have been thinking. In fairness to the president: yes, he’s committing the crime. But most of the rest of us are looking the other way.
Matt Becker,
Lewisburg