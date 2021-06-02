When this COVID-19 first came to be, my facetious mind had it all figured out. My family and friends can attest to my reasoning for what happened in China.
Let’s look at reality and facts. First off, our adversaries — China, North Korea, Iran, Russia — they as well as us, all have nuclear bombs. Whoever sends the first one, we know will send three or four. When all is said and done, who will be the winner? China knows this. So as in World War I, remember how mustard gas was used? Same theory.
I think China was working on this for a possible war using COVID-19 as a biological weapon.
What wasn’t expected after doing so was so many Chinese traveled all over the world. This was not contemplated and you now have a workable solution for a possible World War III by China. They can sit back and pat themselves on the back: “Hey it works. We’re all set to go if needed.”
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer