The recent opinion piece by Karissa Niehoff (Sept. 14) speaking out against hazing in schools, was just fine. Hazing is bullying, which we have too much of in our society, so fine, good to hear another point of view. However, there was one glaring phrase that kept leaping out at me: “high school sports and performing arts.” What?! High school performing arts don’t include hazing — that’s most of the reason many of us went into the theater in the first place — they take you as you are.
Gay, straight, Black, white, blue hair or blonde, they find you a spot to showcase your talent. Then I looked at the writer’s bio at the bottom: executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Ooohhhhh. She’s gotta stand up for high schools, no matter what. When their behavior is indefensible, she reaches for a little of the old “fair and balanced,” a little of the old “both sides of the issue,” a little of the old “what about-ism” cowardice that plagues our national discourse.
Here’s a suggestion for Ms. Niehoff: Sometimes you’ve got to “take one for the team.” Of course she doesn’t want to single anyone out, but sometimes dragging innocent parties into a fight only hurts the innocent parties. And it hurts her argument, too, because all of us who participated in high school theater reacted the same way: What?!
The theater is and always has been a refuge for we freaks, whether you’re a pot-smoking, pony-tailed country star or a meat dress wearing rock and roll virtuoso. Or a confused and sensitive small town kid who just wants a little acceptance. If you’re getting hazed in the theater, they’re doing it wrong.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg