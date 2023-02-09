I am a retired abortion nurse. I was part of a team that provided a safe medical procedure with compassion and respect.
Unlike the comments made in a recent letter from Harry Prentiss (Feb. 3), I have never seen myself as so entitled that I would want to play God. Mr. Prentiss seems to feel more comfortable in that role. Pronouncing a death penalty on those people he deems so evil they must be executed, allowing a personal choice on things he doesn’t necessarily agree with and removing choice to control their own lives and bodies from pregnant women thereby protecting either a clump of cells or a baby depending on what part of his letter you read.
I have been with those women. They are the woman or girl next door, a teenager to a woman in her 50s.
Married, single, mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives all making the best choice for their own lives.
Their choice not mine.
I have heard their stories and held their hands. I have prayed with them, cried with them, and always supported their right to choose what they needed for their lives.
It is easy to champion a fetus. To declare yourself a savior. There is no cost to you. You do not have to feed them, provide shelter for them or care for them. There is no cost to your health. Only the pregnant woman faces this.
In fact, you can declare you are protecting a life and do absolutely nothing but gather cheap grace.
You can argue life begins the moment the sperm connects with the ovum or at first breath. Does a clump of cells count? The government, in all honesty, seems to favor first breath. Only then can a tax deduction be taken.
Voting is 18 years from birth not 17 years and 3 months. Alcohol can be purchased 21 years from birth not 20 years and three months. Medicare is available 65 years from birth, not 64 years and 3 months. You see the trend.
Still there are those, Mr. Prentiss among them, who feel entitled to decide. Who should die, evil people. Who should be allowed to decide for their own body, people who don’t like vaccines. Who should lose the right to decide for themselves, pregnant women.
Apparently, he knows what these decisions should be for others. For myself, I am not self-righteous enough to decide for another woman what she needs for her life, for her body.
I will continue to speak out for her. I will be there for her to offer caring and compassion.
To pray with her, to hear her story, to hold her hand when she needs support. I will stand by her side and leave to others the hollow self-righteousness of judgment.
Willow Eby-Fischer, RN
Northumberlamnd