On Saturday, Aug. 22, I dropped my bank card in the parking lot at the Dollar General store in Milton. I didn’t realize it until I got home and couldn’t find it so I went back to the store, retracing my steps and walked in and asked the clerk if someone turned in a card. She said yes and she picked up the card and asked if it was mine. When I asked her if she knew the customer she said no. I was so thankful that someone honest found it laying in the parking lot just where I dropped it right outside my car door.
That honest man turning my bank card into the store hoping I would come back for it is very much appreciated and I hope he sees this letter to know how much his honesty is appreciated. God bless him! He restored my faith in humanity.
The way things are going right now, he helped me remember there are many good people out there.
In grateful appreciation. Thank you, thank you, thank you, sir!
Sharon VonBlohn,
Milton