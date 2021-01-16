The Party of Lincoln is no more! It has been replaced by a cabal of opportunists and their sycophants focused on self-enrichment. In that, they join others (autocrats lying and claiming to be above the law) in trashing the rules and safeguards that are the bulwark of freedom. The Republican Party has lost any claim to the trust of the American people. And the lying continues. Just read this newspaper.
So how did this tragedy occur? Through sins of omission: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” And through sins of commission: Our votes ratified their choices. Our lack of outrage belies any claims of patriotism.
There is a simple test of our principles and where we stand. How would you respond if President Barack Obama had called on Russia to intervene in our election; bragged about molesting women; worked to undermine vital institutions; practiced nepotism; incited insurrection; tried to overturn an election?” ‘Nuff said?
Don’t kid yourself! Those who continue to support the hypocrisy of the Republican Party are part of its sedition. And don’t expect any reward. History shows there are no winners.
Joseph Pugliese,
Lewisburg