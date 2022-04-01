Today my wife and I experienced something astounding and almost unbelievable. A woman in line behind us at the prescription desk heard our questions of the clerk about the cost of our prescriptions and, while we worked with the clerk’s colleague to reduce the cost through the use of an insurance card, the woman told the clerk to add the cost of our prescriptions to her bill, but not tell us until she had left. The clerk did so, informing us our bill had been paid. We looked for the woman, even out in the parking lot, but she had disappeared. The cost of our prescriptions was a significant amount.
By this public letter we want to do three things:
n Say “thank you” to the woman who paid this bill for us. We thank God for you and ask God to bless you for your kindness.
n We want to let the people who live in the Lewisburg area (and others who read this letter in The Daily Item) know that there are kind, thoughtful people in this world who will do wonderful deeds purely out of the goodness of their hearts.
n The world is not totally evil and doomed, although headlines and commentators might lead us to think otherwise.
n We promise that we will “pay this forward,” so that others might also be blessed, as we were.
With gratitude in our hearts.
Chuck & Carol Weinrich,
Lewisburg