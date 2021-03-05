We have been discussing the difference between Republicans and Democrats. It should be easy, except it isn’t. Democrats court the working-class voter, often non-college-educated, often white and male. The Republican base now has become the white, male, non-college-educated, working-class voter.
It might seem to make sense that the Democrats would be pushing for working-class benefits such as a higher minimum wage and universal health care as a right. But they aren’t. Neither are the Republicans advocating for these things their base needs.
But there is a difference. Republicanism now is a religion with its own golden — well gilded — idol to which they all must bow down in fealty and worship.
