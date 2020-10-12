It’s hard in the midst of a pandemic to focus on the far greater threat to our families, communities and businesses — climate change. As others have reported, we’ve known about the impacts of burning fossil fuels for 50 years but refused to admit that everyone and thing on the planet are now in danger.
As I am writing this, another round of fires is destroying homes, businesses and forests in Napa Valley, one of the most scenic and productive regions in our country. California has the worst air quality anywhere in the world due to the smoke. In central Pennsylvania, we have had the hottest year on record along with drought. Last year it was too wet. These weather extremes will be the norm even if we change course now.
By the end of 2020, the total cost of large fire and flood disasters in the United States for the last 10 years will exceed $2 trillion. That is just in the U.S. The same thing is happening all over the world. A recent study projects that as many as 630 million people will be displaced as a result of rising sea levels. Extreme fires and floods have affected every continent. We will all have to absorb the cost of this destruction eventually.
We need to choose clean energy now, not in 10 years. Unfortunately, in Pennsylvania, we are pretty much on our own. The legislators who control energy policy don’t want us to switch to clean energy because they have put all their eggs in the coal and natural gas baskets, and lined their coffers well for the past 15 years. Last month Senator Yaw repeated his usual mantra — we can’t stop drilling for natural gas and using coal. We need those jobs. They continue to fight every clean energy effort, such as joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a carbon trading program that other states have used to fund energy efficiency. Joining RGGI is a good step but it is not enough to make a real impact in the next five years.
Switching to clean energy (solar, wind, geothermal) sources should be a no-brainer. Energy efficiency and clean energy provide more jobs and sustainable growth right now in Pennsylvania than the fossil fuel industries. Instead of continuing to subsidize fossil fuels, Gov. Tom Wolf and the legislators should be bold and create a “Clean Energy Economy” for all communities. They should mimic our neighboring states and make serious plans to deal with climate change. They should encourage UGI, our gas utility, to adopt “decoupling” and promote energy efficiency, not more gas sales. They should at least put a moratorium on gas drilling, since most of the gas is now headed for foreign countries.
But without a major change of heart in Harrisburg, you can take action right now. Anyone who has money to invest or sitting in low-interest CDs, should use it to make their buildings more efficient and invest in a solar system for their home, farm or business. All public buildings should be upgraded and solar added where possible. Community agencies and utilities should explore how to help low and moderate families reduce their energy use, not just continue to subsidize their bills.
The biggest challenge is the way we travel. Transportation now emits more carbon pollutants than power plants. After cutting car emissions for 30 years, we now use more gasoline, thanks to the perceived need for larger SUVs, trucks and cars. The one benefit of the virus has been a drop in air travel and long trips, but this will rebound without a shift to bicycles, shared rides, public transit and train travel. Continue to drive less. Switch to an electric or hybrid vehicle, including trucks, especially if you drive a lot. Check out how much your gas lawnmower or trimmer releases in emissions.
I wish I could be confident that enough people in the U.S. will stop trusting leaders who want us to think that jobs and economic growth are all that matter. I wish I could fathom what message will resonate with anyone who reads this. I know at least 30% will continue to deny that climate change is real. Another 30% probably don’t have the resolve to change their habits or enough resources to do anything without help. So that means it is down to 40% of us to make drastic choices right now.
How many more young people will have to sue their leaders before adults take action? What will our grandchildren remember about how we faced this challenge? Will they even have a healthy world to live in?
Gloria Fultz lives in Richfield and is president of Rivertown Coalition for Clean Air & Water and a founding member of the Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance.