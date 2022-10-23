Many years ago in the late 1950s, our family moved from Williamsport, to western Union County near Laurelton where my father began a new job as a doctor and later as medical director at the Laurelton Center.
It was a difficult transition for me because there was no bus to take downtown to see a movie, and the nearest town with stores was Mifflinburg which was 10 miles away plus there were few neighborhood kids my age. What a downer for a city kid moving to the country!
I gradually got used to the isolation and the call of nature as there were woods all around us plus a little stream that was home to lots of creatures I’d never seen. Best of all was the forest and mountains and I spent many days walking through the forest or up Stony Run Road to see the hunting cabins.
One day, I decided to climb directly to the top of Stone Mountain that stood almost a mile to the north of our house. I walked up Stony Run Road and went into the woods on the east side of Stone Mountain and felt like Davy Crockett on a search for some bears.
I later learned there was a trail to the top if I had gone around to the north side, but the call of the wild urged me into the woods. It took only about 10 minutes to realize why this was called Stone Mountain. I walked through the forest and across a little creek and the huge stones at the foot of the mountain urged me forward. Wow! I was going to climb up over all these rocks!
It was a mild day and the sun was warm but I slowly moved upward on the rocky slope. I climbed to a plateau where I stopped to rest and was met by a flash of light which turned out to be a small, round piece of metal which I later learned was an 1850 Liberty head coin that was valued around $200 years ago and today is more than $4,000. I was going to reach into the crevice to see if there were more coins but a rattling sound stopped me. To my left was a curled snake ready to strike and I quickly backed away and learned later it was a rattlesnake and their poisonous bite could kill! Wow! Lucky me! I put the coin in my pocket and slowly worked my way back down the mountain.
My parents were not happy about my adventure and told me the mountain climbing had to wait until I got older. I never forgot that day, and there were many mountain ventures during my teenage years to try and find the spot where I found the gold coin.
Who dropped the coin there and was there more treasure there or was it a single drop from an unwary climber? Was it part of an underground railroad venture moving north to avoid people or a group of people escaping from somewhere through the woods and mountains? Was it possibly the hermit, Hairy John, after whom the Hairy John State Park was named? Despite returning several times to Stone Mountain with friends, I was never able to find the same spot to see if there was more treasure. Maybe the rattle snake and his family/friends pushed the coins deeper into the crevice?
Finally, with the exception of moving from Williamsport to western Union County and wandering in the woods and on Stone Mountain, this story is a big lie. There were no gold coins but the hiking and the rattlesnakes were real!
My point here is that Election Day is coming up and I want you each to be sure that you vote for your chosen candidate based on the factual information you know about him or her via your own research or the trusted opinion of a family member or friend. By the way, this Old Codger does not consider Facebook to be a trusted family member or friend.
Whether you are an independent, Democrat, or Republican, do not fall for the lies and please get out and vote!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.