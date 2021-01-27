Recently, someone posted something on Facebook which I didn’t respond to in order to avoid an unwinnable argument. It was a badly photoshopped picture of a MAGA-type hat on Nancy Pelosi’s head which said “America Last” and had the captions “America last” at the top and “Illegals first” at the bottom.
What offends me is the term “illegal” to refer to a usually Latino person in the U.S. without the proper visa. There are many terms for such a person, who is not always from countries to the south of America. “Undocumented (im)migrant” is neutral and commonly used, but like others, requires two words.
The thing I find offensive about the term “illegals” is that it is dehumanizing. I wanted to scream at this person, “Stop using that word! These are people!” Mr. Trump’s MO was to divide everyone into groups and set them against each other. When a group becomes the “other,” and are seen as less than human, it is easy to make them scapegoats and commit atrocities against them. But we must never forget that people who come to America from the south illegally are still human beings.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove