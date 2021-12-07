Over the last few weeks, every day in the paper, we are told more cases of COVID-19 have been registered than at any time since March 2020 or January 2021. This begs several questions, actually demands is more accurate.
First is why are there so many tests being given? Are there that many people feeling ill? Who’s paying for these tests? They are not cheap and it’s hard to believe insurance companies or hospitals are giving price breaks. Also puzzling is the fact that nowhere does it tell us how many are people who have had the virus before.
My reasoning for this is, in my work, I’m around 3,500-5,000 people per week and over the holiday season many times will be double that. I have 10 employees as well and nobody has been stricken over these last couple months where every week we are setting records.
Even with a limited medical background there’s another question every single person should be asking: How effective are the injections we are told we should all have. We have been told they are vaccines and while they can’t prevent you from getting the virus it will mitigate the effects. This seems impossible to believe if every day brings a new record for COVID cases.
We went from 3,000 in September to 5,000 in October and now in November and December 7,500 to 9,000 daily. Finding why this is and if this is truly the numbers should be the primary goal. I mean at this rate, within 4-5 months, every resident of Pennsylvania will have COVID. That’s hard to believe.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury