Do you realize how badly we as middle and lower class Americans are being duped by both political parties? They just don’t care about us.
Recall when Trump was elected and Pelosi immediately vowed the Democrats will oppose everything the Republicans have and want. Do they care about us? Then Trump declares he knows more than all the generals and calls our military men and women “losers and suckers.” Also, Trump has the audacity to say he doesn’t have the responsibility to understand the anger and pain of Black Americans. Do they care about them?
Now we have horrible wildfires and storms because there is no attention made to climate change issues. Plus we are faced with another government stalemate on passing a relief package to ease some of the problems facing business and unemployed folks caused by the virus pandemic. Do they even care about us?
I truly believe we have elected a person who is so disconnected from us, who shows signs of being delusionary, egocentric, and untruthful.
I’m not sure he really understands the meaning of compassion.
So here we are — victims of our political leaders and a broken system. What is it going to take for a wakeup call and for we the people to say enough is enough? So let’s suffer through the never-ending commercials, wish upon a star, say our prayers, and get out and vote.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove