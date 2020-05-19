In the Susquehanna Valley during the first half of the 18th Century, Native American tribal alliances succumbed to the strategic and commercial pressures of the European powers. Shikellamy, the vice-gerent for the Six Nations (Iroquois) who resided at Sunbury, then called Shamokin, labored to return the Shawnees to the Valley after their migration to the Allegheny Valley as they were subject to the Iroquois, and to keep them from French influence.
In the Treaty of 1736, Shikellamy, “Our Enlightener,” used his agile legal mind to constrain the sons of William Penn to Lower Susquehanna lands. But the treaty flaunted the critical matter of traders bringing rum to tribes: 25 gallons were included in the indemnity for lands.
Today, Republicans are de facto splitting the Union through genocide-by-neglect and denying funding to “blue” states tragically hit by COVID-19. Trump’s empathy vacuum has its precedent in the duplicity and acquisitiveness of the Provincial Council in Philadelphia in the decades following the death of William Penn. The bias of Euro-American supremacy endemic to the present-day Valley is rooted in historic indifference to the fate of the original people of North America.
Discerning voters cannot fall victim to shades of difference which would undermine the essential unity and goodwill necessary to defeat this recurrent scourge of humankind. Voters in November must make common cause because as they came for the Native Americans, they’re coming for us all.
John Olin
East Haddam, Conn.; formerly Fisher’s Ferry