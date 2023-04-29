“In order to avoid rash judgment, everyone should be careful to interpret insofar as possible his neighbor’s thoughts, words, and deeds in a favorable way.” — Catechism of the Catholic Church 2478
Violation of this principle has in recent days produced deadly or near-deadly consequences for a young man who, when picking up his younger siblings, rang the wrong doorbell, for a cheerleader who mistakenly was about to enter another person’s car, for a couple who made a food delivery to the wrong address, for a father and 5-year-old daughter, whose ball accidentally rolled into a neighbor’s yard, for a young woman riding in a car which accidentally drove down the wrong driveway.
All of these people were shot by other people who mistook an honest mistake for a malicious threat against their life or property, who fired a loaded gun at innocent people because they groundlessly assumed the worst about them.
Unfortunately, this basic attitude of assuming the worst has become the default position of many in our society. Born of fear and ignorance of the truth, it is the “They’re Out To Get Us” (TOTGU) mentality.
Depending on one’s ideology, “they” can refer to the government, “Big Pharma,” doctors, the church, members of a race or political party different from one’s own, immigrants, the media, the rich, the poor. The problem is not in assessing a real possible threat in a particular situation, but in automatically ascribing evil motives to almost everyone.
I think we all need to reflect seriously on whether the TOTGU mentality has infiltrated our thinking. We may be surprised to find subtle incursions into our own minds.
Most likely our thinking is not so extreme as that of the man who killed the woman in the car that accidentally drove down his driveway, but by automatically interpreting others’ motives negatively, are we not, nevertheless, killing some very precious human traits — namely, belief that goodness exists, respect for the dignity of the human person, and appreciation of our need for connection with other human beings? Are we not destroying the very foundations of love?
Ellen Matragrano,
Danville