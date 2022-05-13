As a registered Democrat, I tried to watch the Pennsylvania Senate candidates debate. I tuned in to the question of illegal immigrants just in time to hear Alexandria Khalil proclaim George Washington was an illegal alien. She did not explain. Tried as I might I could not connect the dots as he was born in Virginia and the colonies were yet to be a country. Being easily aggravated by ridiculous liberal agenda-driven rhetoric, I changed the channel.
A while later, I tuned back to the question of transgenders. On that one, Malcolm Kenyatta basically said the reason why youth suicide rates were up is that we were not giving children the freedom to correct their gender. He is an example of the fine product our higher learning institutions spew out — indoctrinated and tunnel-visioned. It will never cross his flawed reasoning perhaps the increased suicide among youths is because of the confusion sewed in young minds from the start concerning their identity.
After his answer, I watched Iron Chef Japan on the Peacock Channel. It made more sense.
Gary Fatool,
Sunbury