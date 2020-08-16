The nomination of Kamala Harris on Aug. 12 gives me hope for the healing of everything that’s been on my mind regarding our nation’s blighted morale; the hatred, the corruption, so many unnecessary deaths from a mismanaged pandemic, and the rest.
In 2015, Donald Trump intruded, and amplified our very worst as a nation, encouraged the worst from leaders and even the neighbors we now must hold to account. He tore the curtains away from the seething systemic destruction of all we hold dear, and disguised it in a religious fervor he never had the slightest claim to! As horrifying as these years have been, I truly don’t think that Hillary Clinton would have been as effective a catalyst for change. A little Bactine, a Band-Aid and nice words wouldn’t have reached the deep infection we’ve been harboring as a deeply injured nation. It hurts to cut open a sore, scabbed over wound; it exudes ugly stuff, and it bleeds! But only then, can it be cleansed and begin to heal with proper care.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be our primary healers, and they have a lot of support among us. President Trump’s obnoxious and ever-escalating discord has jump-started an entire, gigantic younger generation, who’ve become aware, civic-minded and involved, egalitarian and relentless to tolerate no more of the ills we’ve dragged out into the daylight. I feel so proud of and grateful for them!
When you lose that sacred realm of the common good outside of politics — when politics alone imbues every decision, every opinion, every relationship — that is when societies collapse. I forget where I read words to that effect, but this is exactly where we’ve arrived under Trump and the influence of many enabled, emboldened Trump-minded citizens who’ve forgotten (or have simply ignored) our country’s foundation on equality and justice — for the common good. Soon, with the executive team of Biden-Harris, and Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren as the collective powerhouse we need leading the Senate, plus the most diverse and progressive House in our history, we will begin again, and grow into something even better than our United States have ever been. We’ll heal our tattered alliances, regain our dignity on the world stage and begin the hard work of healing a sick planet. We’ll quell boorish advancements of authoritarianism wherever they appear.
Today we’re beginning the upswing from our country’s darkest nadir. We will overcome the schemes being set into action to suppress the people’s votes. We will elect progressive leaders. We will give all of the support we can to fix what’s been broken. And we’ll have hope that we’ll live to see our kids and their own kids enjoying the apogee of these new times. As a practicing humanist, I wish for all to thrive in the kind world of humanism’s loving peace.
Since today, I have not felt this lightness in my psyche for several years. I know it won’t be easy, but I do know things are going to get better and better for all of us! I wish that my friends and I could all raise a glass together this evening in hope and celebration. To the leadership of Kamala Harris, thank you, Joe Biden! Everyone vote blue on Nov. 3!
