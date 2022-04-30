Our midterm elections are right around the corner and I hope everyone who is able to vote, whether you are a Republican, Democrat or independent, does so. It’s your right as a citizen of America.
When you go to the polls, think about what is taking place in our country and why it is. Certain state governments are trying to ban books, control women’s bodies, remove ballot boxes, restrict voting by mail, refuse to allow water and snacks while waiting in line to vote, close places to vote, replacing election volunteers with their own people to count votes and run the polling precincts. We have even heard that if they win in the midterm, they will close down the bipartisan committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
All this is happening because one man, former President Donald Trump, is still pushing his “big lie.” He continues to say the election was rigged with massive fraudulent votes and he had won the election. He instigated 60-plus lawsuits with his lies that were thrown out of the courts, including the Supreme Court. He instigated and riled up a massive mob that stormed our Capitol building, harming and killing, vandalizing, and using the American flag as a weapon against Americans. Only an unAmerican soldier would ever do that.
Two Republican leaders remarked on Jan. 6 that Trump was wrong and should pay for the consequences. However, these are two of the most hypocritical people in our Congress: Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. One year later, one of them, both singing a different tune to retain their power, actually received a standing ovation from their GOP peers.
This past presidential election was won by more than seven million votes, the largest margin in our history. The people made their desires known. The next election will be whatever these insurrectionists can do to prevent the majority of the people from voting their choices.
So, think when you go to the polls to vote. Realize that it is your right to control the destiny of our country. If you all will do that, the Democrats have 9% more registered voters than the Republicans and if we all exercise our rights, there’s no way that we can’t win an election and prevent what one minority party has done and is attempting to do with our country.
We have all been witnesses to what is happening in Ukraine because of one man’s rule. It could have happened here.
Thanks to our American people it did not. The insurrectionists are still present and are making it known that they are coming. Use your voices again and never let it happen in America.
Ron Baker,
Lewisburg