Think before you vote!

If we get to basics, the collective will to be governed democratically functions to allow us to avoid governance under the philosophy that “might makes right.” Imagination takes us back to the vision of an oversized caveman with the biggest club prevailing in securing the biggest share of whatever creature was to be served for dinner.
The vision of the founders was that societal organization, of which government is one form, works better and hopefully more smoothly when individual voices are heard. Rather than rule by the biggest bully of a lout, individuals are given the right to say their piece, in return for which they give their assent to follow the lead of the majority in the event that the choice of one individual doesn’t hold sway.
As I write, democracy faces severe challenges internationally and here at home. The predecessor bully in chief never achieved approval of even one half of the voting public, but systemic obstacles (like the antiquated Electoral College) enabled him, in addition to a growing list of misdeeds, of being a bald-faced, self-interested liar, propelling his presidency on the strength of falsehood, extremely harmful policies, mishandling of the COVID pandemic, and a failed attempt to retain power by falsely calling into question a presidential election that he lost by some seven million popular votes, as well as in the Electoral College.
Internationally, we have thugs like Bolsinaro, Duterte, Orban, Xi and Putin, who share with our 45th president disdain for views opposed to their own, even when those views are supported by majorities of their national populations. Putin’s unabashed pursuit of an invasion of the Ukraine (the leaders of which were bullied by the leader of the cult of Trump) is mostly a recent example of an exercise by a leader subscribing to the principles that “might makes right” and a mistaken belief that the ends justify the means, even though, long term, the results of waging an unjustified war of armed aggression have yet to be fully measured and understood.
Historically, the Republican party self-identified as the party favoring corporations and the accumulation of individual wealth. More recently, however, as evidenced by opposition to the Affordable Care Act, allegiance to systemic flaws having roots in the more racist aspects of U.S. history (such as the filibuster and the right to bear arms in “well-regulated militias”) and the completely brazen, subsequently-proven hypocritical, anti-Constitutional decision to deny our first Black president a Senate vote on a Supreme Court nominee nearly a year before the end of his term, it has become clear that the Republican party now simply prefers power, despising popular vote majority rule. Lose an election by seven million votes? Get your state legislature to enact rules the practical and intended impacts of which are (1) to reduce the number of votes for your political opponents, and (2) to allow partisan politics to obstruct the majority choice of the voters.
Concessions made in replacing the Articles of Confederation with the Constitution of 1787 to this day continue to stand substantially in the way of a “one-person, one-vote” democracy. In 2022, there is no justification for the Electoral College: The president should be elected by the majority of voters, period.
Likewise, giving two votes in the Senate to each state, without adjustments for the wide disparity in state population, results in giving more clout to the less populated states in functions like approval of Supreme Court nominees; that, in turn, leads to anti-democratic impacts from bad Supreme Court decisions, such as (1) the unwise gutting of the voting rights act; (2) the bad and arbitrary decision in Citizens’ United, which says that corporations, as aggregators of enormous wealth, have the same freedom of speech as individual persons, and are free to exercise that freedom, in the form of unlimited campaign contributions, as far less wealthy individuals; and (3) denying federal jurisdiction to review cases of extreme partisan gerrymandering (the point of which is to allow elected officeholders to customize the voting districts they are drawn from, with the entirely predictable benefit to the holders of power at the expense of the will of the popular vote majority.
Joe DeCristopher retired after 37 years as a Legal Services lawyer, and sometimes writes humorous, satiric songs.