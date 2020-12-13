Policymakers and activists are watching Pennsylvania again, but this time it’s not about our votes. It’s about our CO2 emissions and whether we’re going to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).
According to the Commonwealth’s Environmental Quality Board, Pennsylvania’s electricity generating units (EGUs) rank 4th highest among CO2 emitting EGUs in the country. So, it’s not surprising that a proposal to join a regional effort to control this important contributor to the climate crisis is getting a lot of attention. You can make your voice heard by offering a public comment by Dec. 14 or a written comment by Jan. 14.
Pennsylvanians have already seen the impacts of climate change. Torrential rains led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare an agricultural emergency in 61 counties in 2018, following one of the wettest summers on record. This year, we are experiencing drought warnings in three counties and drought watches in 30 counties. It’s no wonder that, according to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, the vast majority of Pennsylvanians acknowledge that global warming is happening (72%) and is already affecting the weather (64%).
But one of the lessons of COVID-19 is that global challenges require coordinated regional solutions. For example, in March, Pennsylvania joined a regional coalition to combat COVID-19, along with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The rationale was clear: COVID-19 does not honor state boundaries, so regional responses were needed to coordinate policies on crowds, social gatherings, and business closings.
The same rationale applies to CO2 emissions. CO2 and other greenhouse gases do not honor state borders. Like COVID-19, this global challenge requires regional cooperation. The RGGI currently involves 10 northeastern states in a joint effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by using a proven market-based program.
The Commonwealth describes the program as a “cap and invest” approach. The “cap” involves a declining annual CO2 emissions budget, reducing Pennsylvania’s emissions in 2030 by 31% compared to 2019 levels. The state will auction CO2 allowances and “invest” the proceeds in projects that will further reduce CO2 emissions. This means that an estimated $300 million in auction proceeds will be available in the first year of the program for investments in clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency strategies, and eliminating air pollution.
Reducing our CO2 emissions may be difficult at first, but the RGGI has already proven its success: RGGI states have reduced their power sector CO2 output by over 45% since 2009. In the first 10 years of the RGGI, participating states reduced their power plant CO2 emissions at a rate 90% faster than the rest of the country. This lower pollution showed public health benefits in terms of reduced rates of asthma and other conditions. At the same time, gross domestic product (GDP) in RGGI-participating states grew by 47%, besting the rest of the country by 31%.
Citizens of the commonwealth are ready for action. The Yale data indicate that three-fourths of Pennsylvanians favor regulating CO2 as a pollutant and 68% favor setting strict CO2 limits on existing coal-fired power plants. Importantly, 64% indicate that citizens, including Pennsylvania’s citizens, should do more to address global warming.
We’re ready and willing but what can we do?
One thing we can do is register our support for joining the RGGI. The Environmental Quality Board has requested public comments on the proposal to join the RGGI by January 14, 2021. You can offer your support in writing by using the Board’s online comment system: http://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment.
Or you can email your comments to the Board at RegComments@pa.gov.
Or you can mail your comments to Environmental Quality Board, P.O. Box 8477, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8477.
If you’d like to make a comment in one of the ten public virtual hearings between December 8 and December 14, contact Jennifer Swan at RA-EPEQB@pa.gov or (717) 783-8727.
You can also let your State Senator and State Representative know that now is the time for regional climate action.
Policymakers and activists are watching Pennsylvania again. Let’s not disappoint them.
Michael A. Smyer, Ph.D., an Emeritus Professor at Bucknell University, is the founder of Growing-Greener and a member of the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Climate Reality Project.