A few Mifflinburg residents recently penned a letter (May 23) in which they equate opposition to the teaching of critical race theory with thinking critically about race. If only it were that innocent.
There must be a good reason that legislators in Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Arkansas, South Dakota, and Arizona are passing legislation banning this teaching in their public schools. Are they all pro-racism? And the people of color that oppose CRT, are they racists too? Is racism a partisan issue? Are we opposed to Black authors?
Of course the answer to everyone of these questions is a resounding no. A cursory search of Wikipedia on CRT yields this result:
“Both critical race theory and critical legal studies are rooted in critical theory, which argues that social problems are influenced and created more by societal structures and cultural assumptions than by individual and psychological factors.”
“Critical Theory is a Marxist approach to social philosophy that focuses on reflective assessment and critique of society and culture in order to reveal and challenge power structures.”
Simply put, CRT is not merely thinking critically about racism or racial issues. It is applying Marxist ideology and principles to the problem of racism.
Marxism used to be a bad word in this country. For the millions who suffered and were killed under its influence it remains a scourge. Now the Pennsylvania School Board Association is pushing it in our K-12 schools. When you hear terms like critical race theory, antiracism, white fragility, equity and systemic racism... think Marxism.
Billy Allred,
Winfield