“The righteous know the needs of their animals, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.” — Proverbs 12:10
When in Genesis God gave all creatures the “breath of life,” I see at the foundation of my faith a divine call for equality, justice, and mercy for all of creation. It’s been three years since I’ve eaten meat. I always loved animals, and when during one Lenten season I realized the hypocrisy of not leaving them off my plate, I began a perpetual practice of abstaining from meat. To abstain from harming animals is to love God and all through which the Spirit moves and breathes.
Recent years have shown a pressing need to abstain from eating meat. The United Nations Environment Agency reports that meat production is one of the greatest contributors to climate change. Animal agriculture accounts for approximately 70% of global freshwater consumption, 38% of land use, and 19% of greenhouse gas emissions. A growing population will raise those numbers if everyone is to be fed with an unchanged, meat-heavy diet. This is unsustainable and given the horrors of factory farming, unethical.
To help bring about a just world where all are fed and animals don’t suffer, our diets must change.
Plant-based diets use less land and water, and emit less, freeing large swaths of the earth to heal. This year for Lent, let us each consider how abstaining from meat can help to create a more equal, just and merciful world for all of creation.
Larry Herrold Jr.,
Sunbury