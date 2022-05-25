Travel experts have some good advice for the more than 34.9 million people who will be driving on America’s highways over this Memorial Day Weekend — buckle up, slow down, turn off the phone and obviously, don’t drink and drive.
Higher numbers of vehicle crashes and fatalities normally occur during holiday travel times because of increased traffic volumes.
There were 2,318 traffic crashes, resulting in 40 fatalities in Pennsylvania over the Memorial Day holiday in 2020, according to the most recent Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics, published by the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The holiday time frame includes not only the Monday holiday, but the weekend before and the weekend after, which often have nearly as many crashes and fatalities, and sometimes more, than the holiday itself, PennDOT reports.
The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates that as many as 450 people across the nation could lose their lives in traffic accidents over the Memorial Day holiday.
“As one of the most dangerous weekends of the year to be on the road approaches, NSC is urging drivers to plan ahead and practice safe behaviors behind the wheel,” the organization wrote in a recent news release.
The NSC recommendations include:
n Prepare before you go: Ensure your vehicle is safe to drive. Check oil and tire pressures.
n Buckle up: The lack of seat belt use is a top cause of passenger deaths.
n Designate a sober driver or arrange for alternate transportation: Alcohol and drugs, including some over-the-counter medications, can cause drowsiness, alter visual functions and affect mental judgment and motor skills.
n Slow down: Speeding is a factor in more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.
n Drive without distractions: Thousands of people have died in vehicle crashes involving cellphone use. Drivers should turn off their phones and focus on the road.
PennDOT reports that driver behavior is a factor in more than 90 percent of all crashes, according to national data.
“Safety on our roadways is a shared responsibility,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said recently. “Whether you are a driver, passenger, pedestrian or bicyclist, we can all do our part to prevent crashes and fatalities.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.