Back in 2014, we had free-standing solar PV (photovoltaic) panels installed on our property. The panels, set up to face the south, are designed to convert sunlight to electricity automatically. If the amount of energy produced exceeds consumption, the excess is exported to the grid, causing the meter to spin backward. The meter was already spinning backward by the time the installers were ready to leave!
We decided to invest in this system for several reasons. First, a solar system saves money on electric bills by allowing homeowners to create their own energy that can power everything in the home that runs on electricity. Solar systems also increase a property’s resale value and allow for considerable savings over their lifetime. And finally, they cause no air or water pollution while generating electricity and thus help to keep greenhouse gases out of the environment.
The cost of solar installation depends, of course, on how many panels you choose to have. According to some estimates, the average homeowner will pay around $18,600 to install solar panels. These costs can be offset by taking advantage of solar tax incentives.
If you’re considering going solar, this might be the perfect time to do it. On Dec. 22, Congress approved a federal budget that extends solar tax credits for a number of years. Homeowners who installed solar this year (2020) are eligible for a 26% tax credit. This amount was scheduled to decrease in 2021.
But the new law extends these credits for two more years. Now homeowners who opt for solar in 2021 or 2022 will be eligible for a 26% tax credit. Those credits will be reduced to 22% in 2023 and will expire after 2023.
Think about it! We’ve just received a holiday gift from the government! As our days grow longer and warmer, this might be the perfect time to give yourself the gift that keeps on giving.
Karen Elias,
Lock Haven