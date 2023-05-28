The trends seem ominous with potential craters along the not-too-distant horizon, so it is wise for leaders in Harrisburg and those scattered around the state to get a jump on senior services in Pennsylvania.
Census Bureau data show that about a quarter of Pennsylvania’s population — more than 3 million people — are age 60 or older, the fifth-most in the country. Experts project that total to jump to more than 4 million by 2030.
Those trends come at a time when Pennsylvania’s social service network to help seniors is already wobbly. Add another million to an already strained system, and it is difficult to imagine what success will look like at the end of the decade if significant time, energy and financial resources are not improved.
Last week, Gov. Josh Shapiro started pushing the pace to close already existing gaps. He signed an executive order igniting the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop a 10-year plan to develop and improve services for seniors and disabled residents statewide. Pennsylvania is the 11th state to implement such a plan.
The first budget the governor unveiled this year includes a $10 million boost to Pennsylvania’s network of Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), an outreach that is already struggling under the weight of more people in need of more services even as the workforce continues to decline.
“I’ve heard firsthand from seniors who told me we need to do more to help them stay in their homes, tackle rising costs, and have a high quality of life — and they deserve our full support,” Shapiro said. “My administration is making a long-term commitment to our seniors with this master plan. Together, we’re going to continue delivering results and help our seniors receive the support they need in order to age with dignity.”
It is easy to argue Pennsylvania is already far behind where it needs to be in numerous lanes when it comes to caring for seniors. Health care access, housing and transportation are obvious. Others like recreation and broadband are more obscure but just as necessary.
Public input on the plan will be sought throughout the rest of this year, including regional presentations hosted by one of Pennsylvania’s 52 AAAs along with Centers for Independent Living. Stay tuned for when those events come to the region to be on the ground floor of this process.
