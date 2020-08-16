Schools across the country are scrambling to prepare the very environment that increases the spread of coronavirus: The indoors. As superintendents, principals, teachers, staff and school boards work tirelessly to make this happen, we know that despite their best efforts, educating students primarily indoors carries risk for everyone involved, including the families and caregivers at home. And as the first schools open elsewhere in the country, we know full well that our fate could be theirs: in the very first week of reopening, COVID-19 cases could appear. What then?
Education as we know it is no longer possible. Reopening schools with masks, disinfectant, ventilation and separation is one solution. What else can we create, in the name of “necessity is the mother of invention?”
Thankfully, humans are adaptable, resourceful and capable of doing great things, especially in times of adversity. If we come together and exercise the very skills we hope students develop through education — flexibility, critical thinking, creative problem-solving, collaboration, and the ability to research and apply evidence-based practices — we can identify the extraordinary solutions needed for this extraordinary time.
There are no easy answers, but asking broader questions can help guide us in making these difficult decisions. For example: How can we best educate children during a pandemic? What do children, teachers, parents and school support staff really need right now? How can we minimize stress and take care of students’ physical and emotional needs while also considering their educational needs? How can we fully engage the knowledge, wisdom and creativity of teachers, parents and community members to identify new solutions? What resources are available to us?
One resource in central Pennsylvania is our beautiful green space, in many cases adjacent to our schools. In the 15 years since Richard Louv’s book “Last Child in the Woods,” there has been a resurgence in the understanding that moving students beyond school walls offers learning opportunities that cannot be achieved indoors. In her book “Balanced and Barefoot,” pediatric occupational therapist Angela Hanscom gives evidence that active, outdoor play and learning is an essential element of children’s academic learning.
Long before this pandemic, teachers created outdoor learning programs so their students are supported by the long list of documented benefits that come from being in nature: active, hands-on learning, stress reduction, increased confidence, better attendance and improved physical and mental health, all while supporting immune health and academic learning. Other schools simply doubled or tripled recess and gained many of the same benefits.
But what about winter? Nature-based educators follow the Scandinavian saying, “there is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.” Being outside in challenging weather builds resilience and offers expanded learning; for example, learning about animals through tracking is only possible when there is mud and snow. As for the gear, if we can figure out how to supply PPE in the form of masks, face shields and expensive plexiglass, surely we can figure out how to acquire PPE in the form of boots, wool socks and snow pants. Schools in Europe and Scandinavia have been doing this for years in climates much colder than ours.
Teachers report seeing a different side of their students when they bring them outside: kids who struggle indoors find success outside, others demonstrate increased concentration, and they notice improved behavior. This new (yet ancient) place to learn stimulates all the senses, inspires curiosity and motivation, and gives teachers and students alike a space that has been proven to nurture and calm. We’d be hard-pressed to find another setting that offers so much when we have needs so great.
Taking learning outside is challenging, as all solutions are right now. It requires brainstorming and planning, but with training, tents, rotations of students from inside to outside (reducing capacity inside) and “Forest Days,” we can utilize the safest environment we have while also giving children and teachers alike the opportunity to learn outdoors, just as our species has done since the dawn of time.
Susan Chlebowski has made outdoor learning a central feature of her Montessori-based learning environments for the past 15 years. She has studied forest and nature schools in the U.K. and Denmark, and is co-founder of Wild Roots Natural Learning.