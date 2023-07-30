Several bouts of, “Wow, you’re getting old,” have hit hard in recent months.
First, there was the older kid going to prom in the spring, followed by the little brother — the baby of the family — getting braces, and the run-of-the-mill medical stuff you have to deal with at a certain age.
More recently it’s been the quickly approaching opening of the college application window and creating a shortlist of places the girl is actually going to apply. We’re also about to hit the season of “Last firsts.” Last first day of soccer practice. Last first day of school.
None of those getting-old moments hit home quite like rolling into the 30th class reunion of Danville High last weekend.
Thirty years feels like an awfully long time. Because it is.
I was 18 for about a week before graduating, so I was still pretty young when I last walked the same halls our soon-to-be-senior daughter will in September. People three decades removed from high school, in my mind as an 18-year-old, lived alongside dinosaurs; they were old.
Driving down the rural road to the celebration, there was an admitted tinge of butterflies. Sort of had an idea about who was going to be there, but some people I hadn’t seen or talked to in a long time. There were about 30 of us there, not counting some spouses, for a small, pleasant gathering of friends.
It’s funny how quickly we brushed off the premise that when you leave high school graduation some people you have seen almost daily for 13 years you might never see again. But there were people at the reunion who I am certain I haven’t run into since wearing those purple gowns in the blazing heat 30 Junes ago.
A lot of my classmates have stayed home in Danville, or nearby. Not sure if it’s 50-50, but it’s not too far off.
That means a lot of relationships still exist. There are people in my graduating class I talk to weekly, others a little bit less frequently or interact with on social media.
The local, regular interactions are occasionally work-related, but those tend to inevitably tilt toward personal. Because, really, how can you work with someone you’ve known for nearly five decades and not ask how their kids are doing? When our kids asked who was going to be at the reunion, my wife just told them “so and so’s mom” or “so and so’s dad.” It was just easier.
Perhaps the most fascinating part of the wonderful evening became those unfamiliar/familiar interactions, those talks with people I hadn’t seen for years.
Turns out, it was like riding a bike. The people you spent 13 years with from age 5 to 18, you are still connected to, even if it’s been 10, 20 or 30 years. Something clicks.
The conversations are different, sure, catching up on families and kids and college visits, asking about their parents who helped you grow up even if you didn’t know it back then. But the conversations are oddly familiar and wildly engaging.
One person commented that “we’ve all lost something or gained something over the past 30 years.” She meant to lose hair and gain weight. Some have done both (See photo at the top of this page).
Deeper, we’ve lost connections — there were definitely grumblings about the number of locals still in the area who didn’t make the reunion; You are on a five-year notice — and some lost parents we knew as kids, a few classmates too. Many have gained spouses and children, have great jobs, living the best lives.
It was great to catch up, a moment that will be a core memory. It was fascinating to be transformed back to 1993 like it was yesterday, but the barriers we perhaps had as clique-y kids long removed.
