Solemn gatherings — illuminated by candlelight, punctuated by tears — occurred Tuesday evening in Danville and Trevorton and again Wednesday in Sunbury.
More than 100 people came together in the early evening darkness in each community to support and offer thoughts and prayers for Arabella Parker, a 3-year-old girl who was the victim of a severe child abuse case in Northumberland County.
As people gathered Tuesday evening, Arabella remained in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville with news that extended family members — who had been advised by doctors that there were no other medical options to pursue — expected to remove her from life support the next day with plans to save the lives of others by donating her organs. Once life support was removed, Arabella continued to fight for her life on her own.
Her mother, Samantha Delcamp, 23, and her boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess, 19, who both most recently lived in Trevorton, were not present at the candlelight vigils. Instead, both remain in prison on criminal charges stemming from the serious injuries suffered by Arabella.
During the vigil in Danville, Pastor Mark Gittens, of Sunbury, led the singing of “Amazing Grace,” offered prayers and words of comfort before he said, “This happened on our watch. These children are our responsibility in our community.”
Indeed, we all have the responsibility to report child abuse any time it is suspected. Those who are professionally employed in a number of occupations that normally have contact with children — including teachers, first responders, members of the clergy, those who work in medical professions — are designated as “mandated reporters” who are required to report any suspicion of abuse.
According to recent reports published by the state Department of Human Services, there are about 47,000 reported cases of child abuse and neglect reported each year in Pennsylvania and approximately 10 percent of those are substantiated.
In Pennsylvania, a reporting system known as ChildLine provides information, counseling and referral services for families and children to help ensure the safety and well-being of all children in the commonwealth.
Each call is answered by a trained intake specialist who speaks with the caller to determine the most appropriate course of action. Actions may include forwarding a report to a county agency for investigation or issuing a report directly to law enforcement.
Mandated reporters must provide their name and contact information, but members of the community who issue reports can choose to remain anonymous.
When we think about Arabella Parker in the future, many of us will likely recall the words of Pastor Gittens. “This happened on our watch. These children are our responsibility.”
ChildLine is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The phone number is: 1-800-932-0313.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.